Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 61,638 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $745.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

