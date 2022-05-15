Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $57.97 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

