Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

THFF stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $532.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

