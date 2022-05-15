Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam raised its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

