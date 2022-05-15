Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

IDA stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

