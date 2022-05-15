Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.52. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

