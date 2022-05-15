Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

