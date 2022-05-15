Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 319,163 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.