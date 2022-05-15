Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,274 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $28.79 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

