Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Miller Industries worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 35.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

