Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $30.46 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

