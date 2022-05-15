Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,050 shares of company stock worth $2,469,300. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.47. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.