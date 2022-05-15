Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average is $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

