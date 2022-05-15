Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

