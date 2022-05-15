Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

