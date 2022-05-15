Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.