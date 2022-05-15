Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.87 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

