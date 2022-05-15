Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

