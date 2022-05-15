Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,243,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $14,744,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $7,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of MPLX opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

