Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Ian James White Sells 13,646 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$800,597.42.
Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
