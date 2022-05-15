Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Ian James White Sells 13,646 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$800,597.42.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.