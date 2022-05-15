PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $409,852.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $409,852.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00237763 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $515.37 or 0.01723316 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003767 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

