Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
