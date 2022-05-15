Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

