Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$17.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.58.

Shares of PSI opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.93. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

