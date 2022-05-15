Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.61.

PTEN stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,814,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

