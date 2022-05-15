Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

PCTY traded up $9.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 399,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.28. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

