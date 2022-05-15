PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.92. PaySign has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.