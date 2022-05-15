PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,798,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock worth $138,633,565. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

