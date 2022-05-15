PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.