Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Pear Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pear Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

