Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

