Pennon Group’s (PNN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.31).

PNN opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,055.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,106.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.57. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($8.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.46). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

