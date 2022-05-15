Peony 1-Day Volume Reaches $92,671.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $43.99 million and $92,671.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 231,648,982 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

