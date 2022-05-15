Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

