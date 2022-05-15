Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($212.63) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €222.00 ($233.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €227.62 ($239.60).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €188.35 ($198.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €190.75 and its 200-day moving average is €197.93. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

