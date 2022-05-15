Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.