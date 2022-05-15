Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 462 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($5.70).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 510 ($6.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

PETS stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 285 ($3.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,320. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 269.60 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 403.25.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

