Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6,107.9% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 93,512 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

