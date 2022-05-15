Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. 3,328,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,413. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

