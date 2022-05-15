Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “
Shares of PHIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
