Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Shares of PHIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

