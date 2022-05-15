Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.83% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $70,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 452,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 247,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 226,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,126 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

