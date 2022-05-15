Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $66,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

