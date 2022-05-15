Pictet Asset Management SA Has $76.62 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 3.64% of Middlesex Water worth $76,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

