Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $79,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

