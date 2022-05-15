Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,734 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $64,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 72,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.29. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

