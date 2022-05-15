Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 471,916 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,916 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.31% of Pinterest worth $74,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of PINS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

