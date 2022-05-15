Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.74% of Service Co. International worth $87,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

