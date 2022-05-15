Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.06% of MSA Safety worth $62,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.45.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 391.12%.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.