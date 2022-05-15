Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Seaboard as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seaboard by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Seaboard during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,797.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,575.84 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

