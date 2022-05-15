Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $222.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

