Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2,437.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,359,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

NYSE:DVN opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

